FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As a ridge of high pressure builds overhead, the workweek will start off with potential record-breaking high temperatures. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place through Tuesday evening for Tucson down to Nogales and areas to the west. Isolated storms are possible, especially over higher terrain, Monday and Tuesday with steering flow to the SSW. As our pattern changes, a much better coverage of showers and storms arrives by the end of the workweek with highs dropping back into the 90s.

MONDAY: Excessive Heat Warning. 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 107°.

TUESDAY: Excessive Heat Warning. 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 108°.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 105°.

THURSDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. High near 100°.

FRIDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

