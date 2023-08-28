Advertise
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot & Dry to Start, Cooler & Stormier to End The Week

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – The Excessive Heat Warning runs through Tuesday evening, with temps around 107 for Tucson (Mon-Tue) & even hotter temps as you move west. Areas in the eastern half of the viewing area (Greenlee/Graham/Cochise Counties), won’t be as affected by the excessive heat. The “heat dome” governing this sweltering pattern will also suppress storm chances through mid-week. However, the heat dome will shift east by Thursday, cooling us down & increasing storm chances to end the week.

***Fun historical tidbit: The National Weather Service (NWS) is giving tomorrow & Tuesday a 49% & 55% chance to break their daily record temps of 107, as both days are forecasted to meet that mark.***

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 107, near record temps.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 107, near record temps.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 105°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 100°. PM scattered storms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 96°. PM scattered storms

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 94°. PM isolated storms

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 97°.

