Saguaros at national park blown over during storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - On August 22, the Tucson Mountain District of Saguaro National Park experienced a blowdown that knocked over or damaged a large amount of saguaros and other vegetation.

According to the National Park Service, a blowdown refers to a windthrow and windsnap. A windthrow is a naturally occurring event common in areas habitating plants with large canopies or sails, such as multiple-armed saguaro.

The National Park Service said a windsnap is when the plant experiences breakage or is snapped along its trunk.

According to the National Park Service, at least 100 saguaros were knocked over, while others lost arms or had their top sheared off. Plants such as palo verde, ironwood, ocotillo and prickly pear were also damaged within the park.

Saguaros blown over on August 22. (National Park Service)

