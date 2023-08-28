Serious crash closes portion of East Ajo Way in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A portion of East Ajo Way is closed following a serious two-vehicle crash in Tucson early Monday, Aug. 28.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed two people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 13 News photographer on the scene said Ajo Way is closed from 6th Avenue or 3rd Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.