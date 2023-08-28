Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Serious crash closes portion of East Ajo Way in Tucson

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue in Tucson early Monday, Aug. 28.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A portion of East Ajo Way is closed following a serious two-vehicle crash in Tucson early Monday, Aug. 28.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed two people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 13 News photographer on the scene said Ajo Way is closed from 6th Avenue or 3rd Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

