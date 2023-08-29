Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - High pressure overhead will keep the high heat and lower storm chances in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended for Pima and Pinal Counties through Wednesday evening. As our pattern changes, a much better coverage of showers and storms arrives Thursday into Friday before conditions dry out throughout Labor Day Weekend. Temperatures will drop back into the 90s by Friday as a result.

TUESDAY: Excessive Heat Warning. Stray storm possible. Mostly sunny with a high near 109°.

WEDNESDAY: Excessive Heat Warning. 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 106°.

THURSDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. High near 100°.

FRIDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Stray storm possible. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

LABOR DAY: Stray storm possible. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

