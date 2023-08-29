New Zillow plan aims to help get people into homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Zillow is offering a new program to help Arizonans pay for down payments on new homes.

The company says one of the biggest barriers to buying a new home is the down payment.

The program, called the 1% Down Program, aims to get more first time buyers into homes.

“One of the hurdles of home ownership is down payment,” said Ian Brannon, Vice President of Nova Home Loans. “The other one’s credit. So any time you can provide first time homebuyers with the opportunity to purchase a home and overcome those obstacles, it’s always going to be a good thing.”

A spokesperson from Zillow Home Loans shared how it works.

This is a traditional mortgage, but Zillow Home Loans pays the 2%. The remainder of the down payment is a grant during the closing process. So the remaining 97-95% of the mortgage balance is no different than if the buyer had put the entire 3-5% down themselves.”

Many local experts 13 News talked to say this is overall a good thing, but if you’re in the market for a home it’s important to do you research.

“Right now, with interest rates being as high as they are, anything that is going to benefit a borrower to get them in a house can be seen as a good thing,” said Nicholle Bele, Co-Owner of The Ascent Team. “The point is though, it’s not only Zillow that you can go through to find these programs and get this accessibility to borrowing.”

They also recommend taking a look at some local lenders.

“If you’re a first time home buyer, I always recommend finding yourself a local lender that you can pick up the phone and call, or you can drive down to their office and literally have a face to face conversation with the person who is going to handle your loan,” said local real estate agent Joe Ramirez. “because it is scary being a first time home buyer.”

To be eligible for this program, you’ll have to be a first time home-owner, complete a homeownership education course, live in the property as a single-family residence, and pass some income and credit requirements.

You can learn more about it here.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.