Pursuit ends with suspect in custody, one person rescued

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pursuit south of Sierra Vista ended with a suspect in custody and deputies rescuing a person trapped in the truck.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released video from the incident in May.

The video shows deputies starting the pursuit and then terminating it out of safety.

The chase ended north of Huachuca City with deputies using spike strips on the suspect’s vehicle.

As deputies took the suspect into custody, they noticed a fire burning along the front end of the vehicle.

It took a few tense minutes, but the person trapped in the trunk was rescued.

