Tarantula mating season means more sightings around southern Arizona

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - They come out during monsoon, and no, it’s not the Colorado River Toad.

Soon, you may start seeing more and more tarantulas popping up looking for a mate.

Experts with Tucson Wildlife said the spiders start to come out during monsoon to look for a mate and to hunt.

One that’s typically found out and about is the Arizona Blonde and they are usually male as they attempt to scope out a mate.

“Females don’t move a lot. It’s the males that do the moving, they are the ones that travel,” Shaku Nair, an entomologist with the University of Arizona’s cooperative extension, said females stay close to home.

“They lay their eggs inside the burrow and protect their eggs,” she added. That means if you see a female tarantula, they probably live nearby because they don’t like to stray too far from home.

She noted that right now it’s still too hot for the spiders to come out to mate. They typically like cooler weather and make more appearances in October.

“Of course they have venom they are hunters,” she noted. “All spiders are hunters, they hunt for their prey.”

Nair said they don’t become aggressive unless they are scared. If you leave them alone, they will do the same.

You can help track the tarantula species and help the university study them. You can email pictures/videos here.

