Tucson Police K9 to get new protective vest

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department announced its K9 will get some new gear.

Dozer will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Dozer’s vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Debbie Carroll of the Tucson Police Scanner Facebook Page & Community Info. Group.

It will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by TPSP & Community Info Group, Tucson, AZ.”

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,210 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

