Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Police K9 to get new protective vest

Tucson Police K9 to get new protective vest
Tucson Police K9 to get new protective vest(Tucson Police)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department announced its K9 will get some new gear.

Dozer will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Dozer’s vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Debbie Carroll of the Tucson Police Scanner Facebook Page & Community Info. Group.

It will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by TPSP & Community Info Group, Tucson, AZ.”

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,210 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
Crash graphic
One dead after head-on crash in Pima County
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
UPDATE: Two hurt in serious crash on East Ajo Way in Tucson
Tucson Police searching for missing woman
UPDATE: Missing Tucson woman found dead
The Tucson Police Department says the female driver sustained serious injury.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near River Road, Campbell

Latest News

Tucson Police on scene of a pedestrian crash near 22nd and Country Club.
Tucson Police responding to pedestrian crash near 22nd, Country Club
AZ Forestry and Fire says this wildfire season is below average
Was this year’s wildfire season as severe as projected? AZ Forestry and Fire weighs in
President Robert Robbins released the following statement regarding the tragedy at the...
University of Arizona President releases statement regarding the tragedy at UNC-Chapel Hill
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall