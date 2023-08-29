Advertise
Tucson Police responding to pedestrian crash near 22nd, Country Club

Tucson Police on scene of a pedestrian crash near 22nd and Country Club.
Tucson Police on scene of a pedestrian crash near 22nd and Country Club.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a pedestrian crash on Monday evening, August 28.

The TPD says the vehicle involved stopped a short distance away.

Police say the driver and pedestrian have been transported with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

TPD says details are limited.

