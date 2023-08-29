Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Video shows fiery aftermath of crash that significantly damaged interstate overpass in Alabama

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a major crash near downtown Montgomery that caused significant damage to an overpass, prompting closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 85.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, four vehicles were involved in a crash around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, including an 18-wheeler that slammed into the support columns holding up the South Perry Street bridge that crosses over I-85.

Police and fire medics responded to the area where first responders located four drivers who sustained minor injuries.

Viewer photos and videos show the scene after a 4-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler significantly damaged an I-85 overpass.

The 18-wheeler was carrying loads of wood, which burst into flames under the bridge. The bridge’s support columns sustained major damage and will require all I-85 southbound lanes near the South Union Street exit and the South Perry Street bridge to be closed for repairs.

The Alabama Department of Transportation has personnel on the scene at South Perry and I-85, and officials said the area will remain closed until ALDOT personnel can assess the damage.

I-85 traffic is being detoured onto the state highway system at Exit 6, East Boulevard. Commuters should expect significant delays, however.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
Crash graphic
One dead after head-on crash in Pima County
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
UPDATE: Two hurt in serious crash on East Ajo Way in Tucson
Tucson Police searching for missing woman
UPDATE: Missing Tucson woman found dead
The Tucson Police Department says the female driver sustained serious injury.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near River Road, Campbell

Latest News

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
Tucson Police on scene of a pedestrian crash near 22nd and Country Club.
Tucson Police responding to pedestrian crash near 22nd, Country Club
In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton said she was in London on a recent work trip and...
Dolly Parton turns down having tea with Kate on trip to London
Police said the pair was outside when three men drove up and robbed them.
Chicago TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on a string of robberies
FILE - A turtle pokes its nose out of the water in the wetlands inside Sugar Hollow Park in...
After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens water protections