What’s your risk now that COVID-19 cases are on the rise again?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - While most people have put the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror, there’s still a large swath of Pima County following the developments very closely.

Those are the tens of thousands of residents who are immunocompromised, have heart conditions, diabetes, taking chemo for cancer, and other conditions that weaken the immune system.

For them, COVID-19 could mean the difference between life and death.

“I received a few calls last week, said Mary Derby, an epidemiologist in the Pima County Health Department. “I received a few more just today all morning, I’ve received calls of interest to see what’s happening with COVID-19.”

What’s happening is the number of cases is rising at a steady rate. The state data dashboard shows the number of cases in our state has risen weekly for the past five weeks. At the beginning of August, there were about 1,600 in the first week of the month. It ended with 2,771 new cases in the last full week of the month.

But the number of hospitalizations has not risen significantly to match the number of new cases, likely meaning the two active variants in the state are probably not as serious as those we have seen in the past, such as Omicron and Delta.

“Two weeks ago, we began to go up a little bit, but it has come down,” Derby said. “Last week the number of ED (emergency department) visits were lower.”

She went on to say, “In other words, according to the CDC, we remain at ‘low’ for emergency department visits.”

‘Low’ would put Pima County in the Green category, the best of the three categories.

While that’s good news for much of the population, those 65 and over and those who are compromised will probably have to become more vigilant as a fall increase in cases is expected.

According to the health department, the positivity rate among those tested has jumped up to 9%, meaning those compromised folks need to take more care to avoid the virus.

“We don’t want to scare people but we also want people to have the information that they need to protect their health and their loved ones health,” she said.

Part of that protection will likely not be a mask mandate but an individual choice based on their circumstances and preferences.

Much like vaccines, the latest will be available next month or early October. CDC numbers show people who are not vaccinated are three times more likely to have a serious bout of COVID-19 than those who have taken the jab. “Vaccination does help prevent serious illness if you do get COVID,” Derby said. “And it will be much less likely that you’ll be hospitalized.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.