15-year-old accused with smuggling migrants near McNeal.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office responded to a human smuggling incident near McNeal on Tuesday, August 29.

The CCSO says the suspected 15-year-old was reported as driving a vehicle with eight migrants.

Authorities say the suspect failed to yield and rolled over, causing serious injuries.

According to CCSO, at least two were airlifted to Tucson for treatment.

