15-year-old accused with smuggling migrants near McNeal

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office responded to a human smuggling incident near McNeal on Tuesday, August 29.

The CCSO says the suspected 15-year-old was reported as driving a vehicle with eight migrants.

Authorities say the suspect failed to yield and rolled over, causing serious injuries.

According to CCSO, at least two were airlifted to Tucson for treatment.

