Arizona names top School Resource Officer

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:53 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Education recognizes a school resource officer for their important work keeping students and staff safe.

Robert Zavala was named Arizona’s top school resource officer of the year. On Tuesday, he was presented with an award in front of his students and colleagues at Naco Elementary School.

Zavala has been a deputy with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for more than a decade. He is a school resource officer at Naco Elementary School and Bisbee High School.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels congratulated him, saying he is the perfect man for the job.

“He works so well with these kids,” Dannels said. “He’s homegrown, went to high school in Bisbee. He was what I call ‘the shoe fits’ for that assignment. He’s been with us over ten years and he asked to be in this position, was selected, and let me tell you, he has done remarkable things working with these young students down there and they love him... they nominated him!”

Robert Zavala has been recognized as Arizona's top School Resource Officer.(Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

