Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Drones target 6 regions in biggest attack on Russia since troops sent to Ukraine, officials say

Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the...
Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the early hours of Wednesday.(Kremlin.ru/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials accused Ukraine of targeting six Russian regions with drones early Wednesday in what appears to be the biggest drone attack on Russian soil since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine 18 months ago.

Drones hit an airport in the western Pskov region and started a massive fire there, the governor and local media reported. More drones were shot down over Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan, Kaluga and the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, according to the Defense Ministry.

The strike in Pskov hit an airport in the region’s namesake capital and damaged four Il-76 transport aircraft, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials.

Pskov regional Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov ordered all flights to and from the airport canceled Wednesday so damage could be assessed during daylight.

Footage and images posted on social media showed smoke billowing over the city of Pskov and a large blaze. Vedernikov said there were no casualties, and the fire has been contained. Unconfirmed media reports said between 10 and 20 drones could have attacked the airport.

Pskov was the only region where officials reported damage. Three drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, according to the Russian military, and two over the Oryol region, its Gov. Andrei Klychkov said. Two were downed over the Ryazan region, one more over Kaluga, and one more over the Moscow region, officials said.

No damage or casualties were registered in those regions, although some Russian media cited residents of the Bryansk region as saying that they heard a loud explosion.

Also on early Wednesday, Russian-installed officials in the annexed Crimea reported repelling an attack of drones targeting the harbor of the port city of Sevastopol. Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozzhayev said it wasn’t immediately clear how many of the drones have been destroyed. It wasn’t immediately clear if the attack caused any damage.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
UPDATE: Two hurt in serious crash on East Ajo Way in Tucson
Crash graphic
One dead after head-on crash in Pima County
Tucson Police searching for missing woman
UPDATE: Missing Tucson woman found dead
The Tucson Police Department says the female driver sustained serious injury.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near River Road, Campbell

Latest News

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, an appeals court agreed on a plea for a stay by the state.
George Kelly’s murder trial delayed
FILE - Charred remains of homes are visible following a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22,...
With search efforts in Lahaina nearly complete, authorities turn attention to clearing toxic debris
There are growing concerns that FEMA's disaster relief fund could slip into the red as Florida...
FEMA funding shortage amid mounting disasters
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers performed a 'pit maneuver' on a truck in Scottsdale.
Caught on camera: Trooper stops fleeing driver on wrong side of busy Arizona freeway
Crosses honoring victims killed in a recent wildfire are posted along the Lahaina Bypass in...
Unclear how many in Lahaina lost lives as Hawaii authorities near the end of their search for dead