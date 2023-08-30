FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended for Pima and Pinal Counties through Wednesday evening. As our pattern changes, a much better coverage of showers and storms arrives Thursday and Friday before conditions dry out throughout Labor Day Weekend. Temperatures will drop back into the 90s by Friday as a result.

WEDNESDAY: Excessive Heat Warning. 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 105°.

THURSDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. High near 100°.

FRIDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

