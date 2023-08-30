Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Former Arizona man pleads guilty in federal court for unemployment fraud scheme

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former Arizona man pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom earlier this week to various counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Federal prosecutors say James McAuliffe, 55, was part of a scheme to steal identities of Maine residents and file fraudulent unemployment insurance claims.

McAuliffe is alleged to have filed false claims between January and November 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the alleged fraud, he would reportedly order replacement driver’s licenses with the Maine DMV, then have ID and debit cards sent to a different address. At that point, “McAuliffe had the UI benefits loaded onto debit cards and wired into an account he opened in another person’s name and withdrew the funds at ATMs in Arizona,” the feds explained.

McAuliffe was living in Kansas when he was arrested, federal authorities said. After Tuesday’s guilty plea, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250.000.

Meanwhile, a coordinated enforcement effort to combat COVID-19 fraud continues across the U.S. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against a total of 371 defendants regarding $836 million in fraud.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
UPDATE: Two hurt in serious crash on East Ajo Way in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department says the female driver sustained serious injury.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near River Road, Campbell
Arson suspect
UPDATE: Crossroads Restaurant being investigated as arson
36-year-old Brianna Anderson
Bisbee woman arrested for fraud, theft, and money laundering

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump blasts New York fraud case, claims he prevented nuclear war in transcript of April testimony
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: 13+ FastCast for 7:30 p.m. August 30
Some drivers are stuck on the freeway while law enforcement check on someone inside a car.
State Route 51 in central Phoenix closed due to police incident
Students meet with local officials, discussing issues that matter to them
Students meet with local officials, discussing issues that matter to them
Pima County Health data breach impacts thousands of residents
Pima County Health data breach impacts thousands of residents