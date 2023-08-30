Gaslight Music Hall will hold a Maui benefit show to support a notable Lahaina business

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Next month, the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley will hold a benefit show to help rebuild Warren and Annabelle’s Magic in Lahaina after it was destroyed in the Maui fires.

The show will be headlined by a native Tucson magician with strong ties to the Maui venue.

“The fire took away the club, but it can’t take away the memories,” said John Shryock, Tucson magician and concert headliner.

Shryock has been performing his magic act at the Gaslight Theatre and Music Hall for more than 30 years. For 16 of those years, he called Warren and Annabelle’s Magic in Lahaina a second home until it was destroyed by the recent fire.

“I did spend about six months a year there, and six months home. Roughly three weeks at a time each place. It was just a phenomenal club. I’m still coming to grips that it’s not there anymore,” said Shryock.

Shryock said he first met the founder Warren Gibson and his wife back in 2004. In 2007, he began performing for him. Learning about the club’s destruction was hard for him to process.

“At first there was no confirmation of anything. I was worried about friends and coworkers and everybody I knew because I spent my half my life there,” said Shryock. “As it came to be, the reality of it, it was hard to fathom, hard to believe.”

Heather Stricker, general manager for the Gaslight Theatre and Music Hall said when they heard about the devastation they knew they had to do their part.

“We wanted to do something to help that venue and of course these wonderful performers that have become our family here by helping to donate funds for their rebuild in Maui,” said Stricker.

The September 21st show will feature a variety of performers including Shryock, his wife and performance partner Mari Lynn.

“I just was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude and jumped on board as quick as I could. I’m so happy they’re gonna make this happen. I’m very excited to do it,” said Shryock.

While most of the performers for the evening have been booked, Stricker added that if there is anyone in the area that is a Hawaiian style entertainer, they would love to include you in the show.

As the club rebuilds, Shryock said he hopes to start doing more local shows. He looks forward to the day he can once again perform at Warren and Annabelle’s Magic.

“I was texting with Warren today actually and we had a pretty good conversation maybe two days ago. He wants to rebuild. He wants to get something going again,” said Shryock.

Stricker said the goal is to raise about $5,000. Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket can do so at the Gaslight Music Hall website here or by calling the box office at (520) 529-1000.

The owners of Warren and Annabelle’s Magic have also set up a GoFundMe to help raise the money they need to rebuild. Donations can be made here.

