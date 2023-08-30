Advertise
George Kelly’s murder trial delayed

Nogales rancher accused of fatally shooting a migrant on his property earlier this year
By 13 News Staff and John Macaluso
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:08 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The trial of Nogales rancher George Kelly has been delayed.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, an appeals court agreed on a plea for a stay by the state. There was supposed to be a hearing Tuesday about the jury questionaries, but that was also delayed.

Kelly is accused of shooting a migrant on his property on Jan. 31, 2023.

The Court of Appeals has until Sept. 15 to respond to the stay.

Kelly’s trial was scheduled to start Sept. 6 with jury selection. The delay also means that around 100 potential jurors have been dismissed.

