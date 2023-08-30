Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Heat protection for workers

What employers have to do, by law
Heat proves dangerous for utility worker while others seek relief
Heat proves dangerous for utility worker while others seek relief
By Brooke Wagner
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -We are on track to have the hottest summer on record, yet laws protecting workers have not been updated in years. This month, OSHA issued its first-ever heat hazard alert - but what exactly does that mean for those who risk heat illness just by going to work?

Extreme heat is part of the law’s “general duty clause,” which says employers have an obligation to protect their workers. However, there aren’t specific standards for heat. The government has been working on drafting those since 2021, and it’s a long and political process. Only six states have their own regulations guaranteeing water, rest, and shade. Arizona is not one of them. Last month, a Yuma farm worker died in the heat. In fact, heat kills more people every year than any other form of severe weather.

The most fatal jobs, according to OSHA, include construction, farm work, and landscaping. Employers are required to provide heat safety training and a safe working environment. If they don’t, workers can file a complaint with ADOSH, Arizona’s regulating body.

”There’s a whole range of penalties from financial, to even be criminal liability under OSHA, so there’s the whole gamut,” said Jessica Post, Director of Labor & Employment Division at Fennemore Law. “In general employers are nervous, OSHA could shut them down. They’ve got to provide a safe working environment.”

With the new heat hazard alerts, The Department of Labor is ramping up enforcement of heat safety violations and increasing inspections of high risk industries like construction and agriculture.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
UPDATE: Two hurt in serious crash on East Ajo Way in Tucson
Crash graphic
One dead after head-on crash in Pima County
Tucson Police searching for missing woman
UPDATE: Missing Tucson woman found dead
The Tucson Police Department says the female driver sustained serious injury.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near River Road, Campbell

Latest News

A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
Pursuit ends with suspect in custody, one person rescued
Pursuit ends with suspect in custody, one person rescued
Pursuit ends with suspect in custody, one person rescued
Pursuit ends with suspect in custody, one person rescued
What’s your risk now that COVID-19 cases are on the rise again?
What’s your risk now that COVID-19 cases are on the rise again?