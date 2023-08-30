Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Medicare announces 10 drugs for first-ever price negotiations with drug companies

By Bud Foster
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:43 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Biden Administration has released the names of the ten drugs it will try to reduce prices by negotiating with big pharma.

It will be the first time Medicare has negotiated prices with the drug industry following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2021.

“This is finally, finally, finally we had enough votes by a matter of one to beat Big Pharma,” President Joe Biden said at a news conference touting the achievement. “Well, we did it.”

Some nine million Medicare patients use the ten drugs generally used to treat diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, heart disease and cancer.

They can be expensive, costing some Medicare patients nearly $6,500 annually.

It’s only ten drugs shown below out of the thousands on the Medicare list.

  • Eliquis
  • Jardiance
  • Xarelto
  • Januvia
  • Farxiga
  • Entresto
  • Enbrel
  • Imbruvica
  • Stelara
  • NovoLog FlexPen; NovoLog PenFill

“It could have been a lot more than it’s, but it’s better than nothing,” said Will Humble, the Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association. “And like somebody else said, it’s baby steps.”

They are considered some of the most popular drugs on the market but they are also some that have been on the market for many years.

“Because the law said Medicare can’t negotiate the price of a drug that’s only been licensed for less than seven years,” Humble said. “So it had to be licensed at least seven years in order to even make the list.”

Just how much they may bargained down won’t be known until they all sit around a table and hammer it out. But the point is, for the first time, Medicare will be able to negotiate prices with drug companies.

“I mean, it’s a good thing. I hate to be kind of a debbie downer you know, this is better than nothing,” Humble said. “But this is not the watershed moment some politicians have led you to believe.”

Initially there were 125 drugs on the list until it was watered down by the US Senate, including Arizona’s Senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema. While there are only 10 now, they will add 15 more next year and 20 each year after that.

Still, much of the program’s success may depend on how well big pharma does in its lawsuits challenging the law.

“We are very confident in the law and we should recognize there is no part of the Constitution that prohibits Medicare drug negotiations,” said Neera Tanden, the Director of the US Policy Council. “So we are very confident in these cases and very confident that the law will deliver results.”

For many seniors who struggle with paying for high-priced prescriptions and who sometimes have to choose food over medicine, any news that lowers prices is good news.

It’s not only people on Medicare who will benefit. Everyone who pays into the Medicare trust fund will also see some savings over time. That would be just about anyone who has a job.

The negotiated price changes will not take effect until 2025.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
UPDATE: Two hurt in serious crash on East Ajo Way in Tucson
Crash graphic
One dead after head-on crash in Pima County
Tucson Police searching for missing woman
UPDATE: Missing Tucson woman found dead
The Tucson Police Department says the female driver sustained serious injury.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near River Road, Campbell

Latest News

A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Idalia strengthens over Gulf of Mexico, now predicted to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane
Dozer will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit...
Tucson Police K9 to get new protective vest
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, an appeals court agreed on a plea for a stay by the state.
George Kelly’s murder trial delayed
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: 13+ FastCast for August 29 at 7:30 p.m.