Medicare announces 10 drugs for first-ever price negotiations with drug companies

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Biden Administration has released the names of the ten drugs it will try to reduce prices by negotiating with big pharma.

It will be the first time Medicare has negotiated prices with the drug industry following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2021.

“This is finally, finally, finally we had enough votes by a matter of one to beat Big Pharma,” President Joe Biden said at a news conference touting the achievement. “Well, we did it.”

Some nine million Medicare patients use the ten drugs generally used to treat diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, heart disease and cancer.

They can be expensive, costing some Medicare patients nearly $6,500 annually.

It’s only ten drugs shown below out of the thousands on the Medicare list.

Eliquis

Jardiance

Xarelto

Januvia

Farxiga

Entresto

Enbrel

Imbruvica

Stelara

NovoLog FlexPen; NovoLog PenFill

“It could have been a lot more than it’s, but it’s better than nothing,” said Will Humble, the Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association. “And like somebody else said, it’s baby steps.”

They are considered some of the most popular drugs on the market but they are also some that have been on the market for many years.

“Because the law said Medicare can’t negotiate the price of a drug that’s only been licensed for less than seven years,” Humble said. “So it had to be licensed at least seven years in order to even make the list.”

Just how much they may bargained down won’t be known until they all sit around a table and hammer it out. But the point is, for the first time, Medicare will be able to negotiate prices with drug companies.

“I mean, it’s a good thing. I hate to be kind of a debbie downer you know, this is better than nothing,” Humble said. “But this is not the watershed moment some politicians have led you to believe.”

Initially there were 125 drugs on the list until it was watered down by the US Senate, including Arizona’s Senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema. While there are only 10 now, they will add 15 more next year and 20 each year after that.

Still, much of the program’s success may depend on how well big pharma does in its lawsuits challenging the law.

“We are very confident in the law and we should recognize there is no part of the Constitution that prohibits Medicare drug negotiations,” said Neera Tanden, the Director of the US Policy Council. “So we are very confident in these cases and very confident that the law will deliver results.”

For many seniors who struggle with paying for high-priced prescriptions and who sometimes have to choose food over medicine, any news that lowers prices is good news.

It’s not only people on Medicare who will benefit. Everyone who pays into the Medicare trust fund will also see some savings over time. That would be just about anyone who has a job.

The negotiated price changes will not take effect until 2025.

