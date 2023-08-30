Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Pima County investigating homicide

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.(Source: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:11 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide.

PCSD says deputies responded to the area of East Sahuarita Road and South Sonoita Highway for a report of a male found unresponsive this morning, August 30.

That’s where they found a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88-crime (520-822-7463).

