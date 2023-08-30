Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police investigate school threat in Oro Valley

Graphic
Graphic(KWCH)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department is investigating reports of a possible threat at Ironwood Ridge High School.

In a social media posts this morning, Oro Valley Police said the reports of a potential threat to students “was the result of five different people who had read social media posts about a possible incident they thought may occur at the school. It was determined that the “threat” was the result of a non-specific comment that had been embellished as it had been passed along, ultimately ending in a post that warned of a shooting at the school.”

OVPD says those reports have been deemed unsubstantiated and the school is open for normal business today.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
UPDATE: Two hurt in serious crash on East Ajo Way in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department says the female driver sustained serious injury.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near River Road, Campbell
Arson suspect
UPDATE: Crossroads Restaurant being investigated as arson
Tucson Police searching for missing woman
UPDATE: Missing Tucson woman found dead

Latest News

Gaslight Music Hall will hold a Maui benefit show to support a notable Lahaina business
Gaslight Music Hall will hold a Maui benefit show to support a notable Lahaina business
Gaslight Music Hall will hold a Maui benefit show to support a notable Lahaina business
Gaslight Music Hall will hold a Maui benefit show to support a notable Lahaina business
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with ‘catastrophic’ storm surge
Robert Zavala with the Cochise County Sheriff's Department has been named as Arizona's top...
Arizona names top School Resource Officer