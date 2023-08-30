Police investigate school threat in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department is investigating reports of a possible threat at Ironwood Ridge High School.

In a social media posts this morning, Oro Valley Police said the reports of a potential threat to students “was the result of five different people who had read social media posts about a possible incident they thought may occur at the school. It was determined that the “threat” was the result of a non-specific comment that had been embellished as it had been passed along, ultimately ending in a post that warned of a shooting at the school.”

OVPD says those reports have been deemed unsubstantiated and the school is open for normal business today.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.