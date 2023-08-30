Possible changes to Sun Tran service are still open to public comment

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In the extreme heat, every minute counts for Gino Longoria as he waits for his bus home.

“It’s miserable. I mean there’s nothing you can do about it I mean they got shade,” Longoria said.

The City of Tucson, in coordination with the Regional Transportation Authority and Pima Association of Governments, is proposing changes that would make service more frequent based on hundreds of open-ended surveys earlier this year.

“People have their routes they treat transit as a very personal experience to them,” said James Castaneda, transit services manager for the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.

Castaneda explained that while the proposed changes would boost frequency and expand service times, some of the shorter routes would be discontinued. Any changes will have to keep the Sun Tran, Sun Express and Sun Shuttle system within its current budget.

“This is a cost- and resource-neutral analysis so looking at the resources we have and trying to better match those to what the community needs are,” he said.

More people would live within a half mile of a route with a pickup every 15 minutes during the week, and weekend service times would expand, but ultimately, the changes will be up to the public.

“We want to stress that this is a draft and nothing is final so we’ll be revisiting all of those draft recommendations before we make anything final,” Castaneda said.

“I mean that’s an extra probably 15 minutes I could be at home with my kids or my girlfriend you know so, there are benefits that way,” Gino said.

The comment period is open until September 8th. What the city learns from this comment period will factor into what is presented to the Tucson Mayor and Council later this year.

You can complete a survey and find the remaining virtual meetings by clicking here: Sun Tran Public Meeting Phase 2 (tucsoncoa.com)

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.