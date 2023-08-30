Advertise
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old during Oklahoma high school football game

The boy’s name was not released because he is a juvenile, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie...
The boy’s name was not released because he is a juvenile, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at an Oklahoma high school football game, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies working with other law enforcement agencies took the boy into custody without incident early Wednesday in the Oklahoma City suburb of Spencer, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said.

The boy’s name was not released because he is a juvenile, Johnson said.

Johnson referred other questions to Choctaw police, who are leading the investigation into the shooting.

The sheriff’s office is investigating a shot fired during the gunfire by an off-duty police officer who, along with another off-duty Del City officer, was providing security for the Del City team at the game in Choctaw, east of Oklahoma City.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said no other suspects are being sought but that the investigation is ongoing.

“I’m confident that we have the prime suspect in custody,” Marshall said, declining to discuss the case further. “There’s a whole lot more of this investigation that needs to be done before any other information comes out.”

Marshall said the shooting followed an argument between two males at the game, but she didn’t know what the argument was about.

Players on the field and spectators scrambled for cover as the gunfire began during the third quarter of the game.

A 15-year-old girl was wounded in the leg and a 42-year-old man remained hospitalized in intensive care with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Johnson has said the man was shot by the off-duty Del City officer who opened fire. Del City police have said both off-duty officers who were at the game are on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Marshall said she does not know whether the 16-year-old who was killed or the man who was wounded was involved in the argument that preceded the shooting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

