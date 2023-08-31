Biden Administration cancels $72 million student loan debt for over 2,300 borrowers who attended Ashford University

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday the Biden-Harris Administration approved the cancellation of $72 million in student loan debt for more than 2,300 students who applied for relief from loans they took out to attend Ashford University (Ashford), which was an online for-profit school based in San Diego.

The Department of Education said the approvals come from a review by the U.S. Department of Education (Department) of evidence presented by the California Department of Justice during a successful lawsuit brought against Ashford and its parent company, Zovio, Inc. (Zovio), which resulted in a judgment against both entities in March 2022.

According to the Department of Education, the action is based upon the evidence presented in that lawsuit, which covered the period from March 1, 2009, through April 30, 2020.

The Department concluded Ashford and Zovio made numerous substantial misrepresentations during that period that borrowers relied upon to their detriment.

In the statement provided by the Department of Education, the substantial misrepresentations made by Ashford and Zovio were the following:

Ashford recruiters told students they would be able to work as teachers, social workers, nurses, or drug and alcohol counselors. But Ashford never obtained the necessary state approval and/or accreditation for students to enter these professions, meaning students wasted years of their lives and incurred tens of thousands of dollars of debt for degrees they could not use.

Ashford recruiters also lied about the cost to attend Ashford, the amount and type of financial aid students would receive, and the amount of debt students would accumulate. For instance, before they had access to borrowers’ financial aid award information some recruiters told prospective students that they would not incur out-of-pocket costs, that every Ashford student qualified for Federal Pell Grants, or that loan payments would be $50–$75 per month. Borrowers later discovered these promises were untrue when, for example, they unexpectedly reached lifetime loan limits during their enrollment, unexpectedly incurred out-of-pocket costs, and were forced to withdraw with debt but no degree.

Ashford recruiters misled students about how long it would take to obtain an Ashford degree by stating its bachelor’s programs were “accelerated” or by comparing Ashford’s bachelor’s programs to traditional four-year schools when, in fact, Ashford’s bachelor’s degree programs were structured to take five academic years to complete.

Ashford recruiters misled students about the ability to transfer credits both into Ashford and out of Ashford. Recruiters told students that Ashford would accept previously earned credits, reducing the amount of time and money students would spend completing their degrees. Students would later learn only some of the promised credits actually transferred. Ashford recruiters also promised students that the credits they earned at Ashford would transfer to other universities when this was not always true.

The Department of Education said the approved claims were made from borrowers who enrolled in Ashford during this period and filed applications for borrower defense with allegations corroborated by these findings.

The court ruled in favor of the California Department of Justice on March 3, 2022, stating Ashford made more than 1.2 million misleading representations nationwide to prospective students and assessed a civil penalty of $22.3 million.

“As the California Department of Justice proved in court, Ashford relied extensively on high-pressure and deceptive recruiting tactics to lure students,” said U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal. “Today we are protecting the students who were cheated by Ashford, and we will also hold the perpetrators accountable, protect taxpayers, and deter future wrongdoing.”

The Department said they will email borrowers who qualified for a borrower defense discharge in September that their applications have been approved. Borrowers will see any remaining loan balances for federal loans zeroed out and credit trade lines deleted. Any payments those borrowers made to the Department on their federal student loans will be refunded.

Three years after the California lawsuit, the University of Arizona acquired the assets of Ashford University. The U of A turned it into the University of Arizona Global Campus at the end of June 2023.

The Department said borrowers who attended Ashford during this period were harmed by these misrepresentations and have not yet applied for borrower defense can visit StudentAid.gov/borrower-defense to submit a claim.

