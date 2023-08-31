Construction at asylum processing center on south side draws many questions about capacity and purpose of current structure

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Recent construction at the site of an asylum processing center off Los Reales Road has many residents asking questions.

“What was going on? What are they? What are they expanding? And why is it so large? And what are they going to be putting in there?” south side resident Clifford Dowling said.

The construction comes as border patrol reports increases in the amount of detainees crossing the border into Tucson.

Dowling says crews have been out there day and night working on the new building, which is nearly double the size of the current soft structure tents they have already set up on Los Reales Road.

The new structure seemingly appeared out of thin air.

“Last week, they started clearing the desert around it and we were wondering what was going on. And what new business were we going to get or something in the area. Then Monday, they started bringing in semi-trucks with all the equipment, and they started putting the frame up yesterday, and then put it in the tent material up this morning.”

The construction has moved fast in the nearly ten days since work started. While the process moves quickly, residents aren’t as quick to get on board.

“If they had a situation, I’m afraid that maybe we couldn’t get to our house or leave if we had to,” Dowling said.

Los Reales Road is the only way to get home for Dowling, which has been closed down before due to activity at the center.

The resolution to many residents’ fears: is still not addressed by border patrol.

“We haven’t received anything. We didn’t even know what it was when they first built [the center]. We learned from the news what was going on. Even this time around, zero communication.

The original structure was meant for children and families to be housed during the asylum process. But the capacity was only for 500 people.

Many believe this project is meant to increase capacity, but city officials say this is not the right solution.

“It’s an overflow facility. It’s overflow because the border process is flogged and broken,” District Six Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik said.

Kozachik believes the new facility is putting a band-aid over the real problem: Arizona’s asylum system.

“We have an obligation here locally when people show up to treat them humanely. The sad fact is that our shelters are beyond capacity right now.”

He says the biggest issue is communication, which appears to be a common theme in this area of work.

“Is the border patrol communicating with the broader community effectively and letting them know what their process is? The answer [to] that is simply no, they’re not even communicating effectively with the existing shelters,” Kozachik said.

With no answers, many are left to worry for themselves.

“I worry about the safety of my family, my wife and my kids that are out here in this area, along with my neighbors, right? We’re kind of rural. So, we want to know what’s going on?” Dowling said.

13 News reached out to Border Patrol to try and get some answers on what exactly they are building, but they said they could not comment on the construction at this time.

We’ll update you on any more information we get about this new project in the coming days.

