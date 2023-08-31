Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Eye drop recall expands over contamination concerns

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious...
According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:23 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A brand of eye drops is expanding its recall due to contamination concerns following analysis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bacteria and fungus were found in Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products.

The recall is for the 5% and 15% eye drop solutions, mist 15% solution and organic castor oil eye drops.

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.

If you have experienced any problems, call your doctor.

Only two cases of adverse effects have been reported so far.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
UPDATE: Two hurt in serious crash on East Ajo Way in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department says the female driver sustained serious injury.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near River Road, Campbell
Arson suspect
UPDATE: Crossroads Restaurant being investigated as arson
36-year-old Brianna Anderson
Bisbee woman arrested for fraud, theft, and money laundering

Latest News

This July 16, 1945, file photo, shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at...
Top prosecutors back compensation for those sickened by US nuclear weapons testing
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Liberal groups seek to use the Constitution’s insurrection clause to block Trump from 2024 ballots
Medics and emergency works at the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday,...
A building fire in Johannesburg kills at least 73 people, many of them homeless, authorities say
States survey the damage left behind by Idalia as it moves out to sea. (Source: CNN/MICHAEL...
States survey damage as Idalia moves offshore