Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - High Storm Chances Continue Through Friday

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:02 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Severe & strong storms still impacting many in the viewing should start to taper in intensity but still stick around in the form of showers through the evening. The chances of storms will get even higher tomorrow through Friday, as temps will cool down below the triple digits. Storm chances start to dwindle on Saturday, as temps will dip into the mid-to-lower 90s by the weekend.

***Fun historical tidbit: We tied the record for the warmest low for the month of August this morning, as it only got down to 85 degrees. ***

THURSDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. High near 100°.

FRIDAY: 70% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs around 100

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
UPDATE: Two hurt in serious crash on East Ajo Way in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department says the female driver sustained serious injury.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near River Road, Campbell
Arson suspect
UPDATE: Crossroads Restaurant being investigated as arson
36-year-old Brianna Anderson
Bisbee woman arrested for fraud, theft, and money laundering

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - High Storm Chances Continue Through Friday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - High Storm Chances Continue Through Friday
As of Wednesday, August 30, the Lalo Fire is approximately 2,500 acres and zero percent...
Lalo Fire burning southwest of Sells
Wednesday, August 30th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning Extended