FIRST ALERT FORECAST - High Storm Chances Continue Through Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Severe & strong storms still impacting many in the viewing should start to taper in intensity but still stick around in the form of showers through the evening. The chances of storms will get even higher tomorrow through Friday, as temps will cool down below the triple digits. Storm chances start to dwindle on Saturday, as temps will dip into the mid-to-lower 90s by the weekend.

***Fun historical tidbit: We tied the record for the warmest low for the month of August this morning, as it only got down to 85 degrees. ***

THURSDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. High near 100°.

FRIDAY: 70% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs around 100

