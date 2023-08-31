Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Scattered storms and cooler temperatures

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a stretch of excessive heat, our pattern changes for the rest of the week! The ridge of high pressure that’s been dominating our weather pattern shifts off to the east, allowing for a greater coverage of showers and storms today and tomorrow. Some storms may be strong to severe with heavy rainfall possible. Highs flirt with the 100° mark this afternoon, with highs returning to the 90s Friday through early next week. Drier weather is in store Sunday onward.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. High near 101°.

FRIDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100°.

