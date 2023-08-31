Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash at 22nd, Wilmot in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash at East 22nd Street and South Wilmot Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the rider, a man, was transported to a local hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

