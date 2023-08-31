Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash at 22nd, Wilmot in Tucson

(CBS46 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash at East 22nd Street and South Wilmot Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the rider, a man, was transported to a local hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
UPDATE: Two hurt in serious crash on East Ajo Way in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department says the female driver sustained serious injury.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near River Road, Campbell
Arson suspect
UPDATE: Crossroads Restaurant being investigated as arson
36-year-old Brianna Anderson
Bisbee woman arrested for fraud, theft, and money laundering

Latest News

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
UPDATE: Two hurt in serious crash on East Ajo Way in Tucson
Catalina Highway back open after motorcyclist hit runner
The Tucson Police Department says the female driver sustained serious injury.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near River Road, Campbell
According to Arizona DPS, Andrea Raeann Crespin was drunk and her 2-year-old daughter was...
Woman facing murder charge in young daughter’s death