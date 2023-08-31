Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash at 22nd, Wilmot in Tucson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash at East 22nd Street and South Wilmot Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 31.
The Tucson Police Department confirmed the rider, a man, was transported to a local hospital.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.