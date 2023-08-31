NASA completes final test of OSIRIS-REx ahead of asteroid sample recovery

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - On Wednesday, NASA conducted its final test of the OSIRIS-REx mission before an asteroid sample from Bennu is delivered back to earth on September 24.

This mission is a major deal for the University of Arizona as they were the ones to spearhead the mission.

“I really feel a connection to this asteroid. It’s holding these clues and I think it wants us to study it. I think it wants us to unravel this mystery, to explore these giant questions,” said Dante Lauretta, principal investigator for OSIRIS-REx at the University of Arizona during the press conference.

The test followed a series of earlier rehearsals that occurred this spring and summer. The team practiced retrieving a fake capsule that fell to Earth, landing in a drop zone at the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range outside of Salt Lake City.

“It was great to watch the drop test today. It was just a sneak preview of that emotional moment and as soon as you see that parachute unfurl you know you made it to the surface of the Earth. We’ve achieved that mission to safely get that sample down to the ground,” said Lauretta.

Lauretta said the capsule will return with a bigger sample than they originally anticipated.

“We have at least four times that material in that sample return capsule, so over eight ounces or about 250 grams of material, and boy is the science team excited to get that,” said Lauretta.

The team said during the conference that four hours before the capsule is set to re-enter the earth’s atmosphere, they must decide if it will be safe. The decision will be made based on human safety, the capsules survivability and accuracy.

“If we don’t release the capsule, then there’s no work to do here on the ground and we’re waiting two years. There’s an opportunity in 2025, it’s risky. We have to get closer to the sun beyond what we tested the spacecraft to do,” said Lauretta.

Laurette added that he plans to be at the drop location before the capsule lands to document the environment in case of contamination to the sample.

“It allows you to eliminate false positives, remove blanks from your chemical analyses, and have that information. So I’m out there with the members of the curation team and the science team to make sure we get the samples that we want for that information,” said Lauretta.

Once the capsule lands and is retrieved, it will be transported to a clean room on the Utah base to be processed. From there it will be sent to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas for further processing. Scientists from around the world, including the University of Arizona, will study the sample.

Lauretta said following the sample’s return there is a press conference scheduled for October 11, 2023 to talk about what they learned in the first couple of weeks. He also hope to have his first paper out by the end of the year containing basic information on the sample and how well they predicted what the sample would contain.

