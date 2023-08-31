Nightfall Resurrected promises more scares

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An Old Tucson tradition returns, promising to bring more of what Nightfall visitors expect. Nightfall Resurrected promises to bring back the scares and more of them.

Old Tucson management said that it’s bringing back the classics in Nightfall Resurrected and the actors playing them, such as Caden Gamblin, who will play Crazy Sam have deep roots here also.

“My dad was a stunt man out here in the early 2000s, late 90s, so I kinda grew up watching all these stunt actors do their thing,” Gamblin said.

“It’s a dream job to get to create an experience like this,” said Ken Korpi, creative director for Nightfall.

Korpi said that this year will have more places for terror, and guests can interact with actors to affect where the action goes.

“Melding the world of immersive theater with Nightfall the scary Halloween event. It’s very possible. We just have to lean into the scares more. Last year, we did not have enough scares. And we need them,” Korpi said.

With more than 250 employees, 65 of them scare actors who are all local, Old Tucson General Manager Tony Sanders said that they have hired the most employees ever for Nightfall and says there will be more to come.

“We’re also growing and expanding and we have lots of things that will come down the road for Old Tucson itself. New events, new activities,” Sanders said.

Since he says about half the traffic to Nightfall has been from Phoenix, it brings plenty of outside revenue to Tucson, which is promising for local actors who work at Old Tucson year-round.

“So it really is beneficial for people in town who want to work and people like me that want to pursue acting and stunts and a film career. So this is a great introduction to that and it’s great for the economy here in Tucson. It’s great to be back,” Gamblin said.

Managers emphasize that parking will be free. This starts September 29 and runs to October 29, Thursdays through Sundays.

