Officers involved in shooting near Casa Grande elementary school

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There is no active threat to the community after an officer-involved shooting near a Casa Grande elementary school Thursday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Brown Avenue and Diamond Drive, just south of McCartney Ranch Elementary School.

While details are extremely limited, police say no officers were injured. According to a police social media post, officers are talking with the school district and staff is in the process of sending students home.

CGPD is actively investigating an officer involved shooting at the intersection of Brown Avenue and Diamond Drive. This area is adjacent to McCartney Ranch Elementary school.

*There is NO active threat.*

