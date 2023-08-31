Advertise
PACC hosting party to encourage dog adoptions

PACC dealing with dangerous virus
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima Animal Care Center wants to throw a party to encourage more dog adoptions.

PACC is hosting a two-day pool party to put their adoptable dogs on display.

The event on September 2 and 3 runs from 10 a.m. until noon in PACC’s front play yards and will feature many pools, to bring more attention to the many highly adoptable dogs currently residing at the shelter.

“We have so many awesome dogs who would fit well into a wide variety of homes,” said Monica Dangler, PACC’s Director of Animal Services. “It can be hard to get a good understanding of a dog’s personality behind kennel doors, so we’re hopeful that seeing these great dogs playing with each other and having a pool party will show the public just how wonderful they are.”

In addition, anyone who adopts a dog from the shelter will receive a kiddie pool to help them keep the fun going at home.

PACC currently has 464 dogs at the shelter and more than 800 in foster care. After unusually high numbers of dogs coming into the shelter over the past weeks, PACC is at critical capacity and in urgent need of fosters and adopters for dogs of all sizes, breeds, and ages.

Those interested in fostering or adopting a pet may come to PACC’s facility at 4000 N. Silverbell Road during operating hours. PACC is open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All adopted pets come up to date on vaccinations, a microchip, and a spay or neuter surgery.

