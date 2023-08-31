Advertise
PCSD investigating suspicious item

Members of the Pima Regional Bomb Squad responded and took over the investigation.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a suspicious item in the area of West Jeffert Road and South Mark Road on Thursday morning, August 31.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they observed an item warranting further investigation. The PCSD said the area was quickly cordoned off by responding deputies.

Members of the Pima Regional Bomb Squad responded and took over the investigation.

The PCSD said the item was rendered safe and collected as evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

