Pima County Health data breach impacts thousands of residents

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A file transfer software used during the height of COVID-19 for the Pima County Health Department was hacked, along with many other services all around the world.

“Not only is it the largest hack in 2023, but it’s also one of the largest in recent history,” GuidePoint Security chief information security officer Gary Brickhouse said.

It’s called the “MOVEit breach” – millions of people have had their information exposed to hackers. The Pima County Health Department heard first in early June from Maximus Health Services it was impacting residents here.

“We then found out on August 10th from the company that about 110,000 people who had been contacted by Maximus on behalf of the county health department during the pandemic had some of their personal data stolen,” Pima County communications director Mark Evans said.

Personal data that was provided during COVID tests. Maximus Health Services worked with Pima County Health in recent years to use local data to determine the best ways to mitigate the spread of the virus through contact tracing.

“The information that was taken in this was primarily name, addresses, dates of birth and then some other things like your IP address,” Evans said.

According to Evans, no social security numbers were compromised – a big piece of information hackers seek.

“In some scenarios, they use this data to propagate things like identity theft, open credit accounts in your name, things along those lines,” Brickhouse said. “Without the social security number that’s harder to do, but it still makes it easier for them to either impersonate you online or do other activities that could result from having that type of data.”

Maximus has attempted to contact all those impacted by the breach to notify them of services they’re offering, including free credit monitoring, identity restoration and fraud detection services for the next two years. The health department has also tried to notify residents, but they couldn’t reach everyone.

“We had addresses for about 70,000 so there’s about 40,000 people who we didn’t have a good address or email address who may have had their information taken through this nationwide breach,” Evans said.

If you believe your data was compromised, contact Experian at 1-833-919-4749.

