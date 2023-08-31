Advertise
Senior suicide rates going up

The amount of suicide among seniors continues to go up
The amount of suicide among seniors continues to go up(NDHHS)
By Jack Cooper
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:09 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Suicide rates for people 60 and older are close to setting a tragic record.

The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office says 43% of suicides so far this year are people over 60. That’s up from around 35% over the past five years.

Doctors say loneliness is one of the main reasons behind the increase.

Doctors say they are most concerned about older folks with depression, losing independence, grief, chronic pain, and especially money problems. Health experts say it’s important for family members to make sure they’re checking in on their loved ones.

“Education is really key to helping educate families as well as primary care physicians who provide the majority of mental health and depression and suicide prevention care to all ages but in particular, older adults,” professor and chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Arizona Jordan Karp said.

You can see on page 21 of The Office of the Medical Examiner’s 2022 report that using a firearm is the most common way for someone to take their life.

Health experts say if you notice any drastic changes when it comes to someone’s personality or the things they talk about, such as death or suicide, that could be a hint to find them help.

