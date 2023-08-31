TFD crews control two-story home fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on the second floor of a two-story home near Dodge and Pima on Wednesday morning.

TFD crews were dispatched to the 6000 block of S. Little at 10:13 a.m.

The TFD said Medic 22 was first on the scene at 10:18 a.m., followed by Engin 11, who observed the smoke and flames from the second story and attic space.

Tucson Fire said the fire was controlled at 11:13 a.m.

Out of caution, a firefighter was taken to the hospital after showing signs of heat exhaustion. They are stable and recovering.

TFD said no one was injured and the fire is under investigation.

