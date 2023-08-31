Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

TFD crews control two-story home fire

Tucson Fire controls two-story home fire
Tucson Fire controls two-story home fire(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:21 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on the second floor of a two-story home near Dodge and Pima on Wednesday morning.

TFD crews were dispatched to the 6000 block of S. Little at 10:13 a.m.

The TFD said Medic 22 was first on the scene at 10:18 a.m., followed by Engin 11, who observed the smoke and flames from the second story and attic space.

Tucson Fire said the fire was controlled at 11:13 a.m.

Out of caution, a firefighter was taken to the hospital after showing signs of heat exhaustion. They are stable and recovering.

TFD said no one was injured and the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
UPDATE: Two hurt in serious crash on East Ajo Way in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department says the female driver sustained serious injury.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near River Road, Campbell
Arson suspect
UPDATE: Crossroads Restaurant being investigated as arson
36-year-old Brianna Anderson
Bisbee woman arrested for fraud, theft, and money laundering

Latest News

Nightfall Resurrected promises more scares
Nightfall Resurrected promises more scares
DPS says the man had an AK-style pistol with him.
State Route 51 in central Phoenix reopened after man with gun arrested
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump blasts New York fraud case, claims he prevented nuclear war in transcript of April testimony
Students meet with local officials, discussing issues that matter to them
Students meet with local officials, discussing issues that matter to them