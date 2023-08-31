Updated online Oro Valley passenger portal now ready

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The town of Oro Valley is ready to debut its new passenger portal.

It’s a new way for you to request a ride if you need one.

Here’s what you can expect when you want to make a request.

When you register you’ll fill out some basic information including if you’re a senior or if you need some extra help.

This now gives you a way to see all future trips you have planned and plan them out further in advance.

This is part of the town’s sun shuttle dial-a-ride program, which is available to everyone. It’s generally used to take kids to school or help someone who might be physically limited.

Leaders say on top of scheduling, you’ll be able to see where the bus is in real time.

”Some people we transport live in the Catalina area, so we have a drop off point at a shopping center up there,” Town of Oro Valley Transit Administrator Mike Alexander said. “So what time do those parents have to leave their house to meet the bus? Before, they were always calling us saying what time is the bus going to arrive so now they can see it and just meet it, so it makes it much easier for them.”

