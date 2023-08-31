Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for a women’s sports event

Fans are beginning to file into Memorial Stadium for what could be a record-breaking evening in Lincoln.
By WOWT News staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska, and it’s a world record.

A total of 92,003 people attended Wednesday’s match between No. 4 Nebraska and the Omaha Mavericks inside Memorial Stadium.

Attendance broke the previous world record, which was set in Spain for a Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg just last year.

Nebraska's starting lineup is introduced before the match during Volleyball Day in Nebraska at...
Nebraska's starting lineup is introduced before the match during Volleyball Day in Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023. (Brent Weber)(WOWT)

Wednesday’s event also broke the Memorial Stadium attendance record of 91,585, which was set in 2014 when the university’s football team took on Miami.

The event even prompted the university to cancel classes all day Wednesday.

The festivities kicked off Wednesday morning at the Nebraska Coliseum, with the Huskers and school sponsor Adidas hosting a pep rally, allowing the fans to interact with the coaches and players before sending them off to Memorial Stadium.

The rally featured the Cornhusker Marching Band, a live DJ and hundreds of raucous fans all gathering to send the Huskers off to Memorial Stadium.

