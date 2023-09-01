Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Amber Alert issued for teen girl in Texas

Authorities believe the teen is in “grave or immediate danger.”
Authorities believe the teen is in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Dallas police and the Texas Department of Public Safety said Natalie Navarro was last seen Thursday afternoon.

The teen is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 117 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, ripped light blue skinny jeans and black Champion slides.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Dallas police are looking for 21-year-old Yordy Martinez in connection to the abduction.

Martinez is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

The suspect was last seen driving a gray four-door sedan in the Dallas area.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert is asked to call Dallas police at 214-970-4729.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
UPDATE: Two hurt in serious crash on East Ajo Way in Tucson
36-year-old Brianna Anderson
Bisbee woman arrested for fraud, theft, and money laundering
Arson suspect
UPDATE: Crossroads Restaurant being investigated as arson
Gas prices have risen in recent weeks.
What’s fueling another gas price increase?
Tarantula mating season means more sightings around southern Arizona
Tarantula mating season means more sightings around southern Arizona

Latest News

FILE - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters during a news conference at the state...
Alaska board of education votes to ban transgender females from competing on high school girls teams
Community walk raises awareness on National Overdose Awareness Day
Community walk raises awareness on National Overdose Awareness Day
Lalo Fire burning southwest of Sells
Lalo Fire burning southwest of Sells
Financial disclosures for two Supreme Court justices have been released. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES,...
Justice Thomas discloses private jet trips paid by donor