Authorities investigating suspicious substance

(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Green Valley Fire District and FBI responded to a suspicious substance incident on Friday, September 1.

The PCSD said they responded to the 3000 block of South Calle Viva for a check welfare.

When authorities arrived, they learned that a man who was having a personal crisis possibly ingested an unknown toxic substance. The residence was evacuated using all proper precautions and quickly cordoned off the area.

The Pima Regional Bomb Squad responded to the scene and assisted by using special equipment to enter and clear the residence, lowering the risk of exposure to responding emergency personnel.

Authorities said the man was located inside the residence alive and was transported to a local area hospital.

There is no threat to the public and the investigation remains ongoing.

