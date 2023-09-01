Community walk raises awareness on National Overdose Awareness Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The possibility of rain did not stop more than a dozen community members from walking around the University of Arizona campus to raise awareness and remember lost loved ones to mark National Overdose Awareness Day.

Last year, 458 people lost their lives to an overdose in Pima County.

“The great spirit has a plan, but my heart has a hole. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” said Kira Moore Rendon, an overdose victim and advocate.

Rendon, the organizer of this year’s walk, lost her son to a fentanyl overdose nearly two years ago. The tragedy pushed her to become an advocate in the community.

“That is why I want to bring awareness and maybe change some choices people make so that they become survivors,” said Rendon.

It was a similar story for Theresa Guerrero. She lost her son to an overdose from fentanyl-laced cocaine.

“It was complete devastation to me to lose my only son and it is a day that I will never forget. It is stained in my brain,” said Guerrero.

As those in attendance walked around campus they carried candles, photos of those lost, and messages to end overdoses. They also passed out Narcan to students they passed so that they could have it in case of an overdose emergency.

“We do what we do because they are no longer here but we are their voices, they did not die in vain,” said Guerrero.

A Pima County official said overdoses are on the rise this year and by the end of the year, they may exceed last year’s numbers. This is why they want people to know it is never too late to get help.

“There are enough options out there for people. What folks really need to know is that there is always help a step away. Even if you’ve tried it before it didn’t work, try it again,” said Mark Person, program manager for the community mental health and addictions unit within the Pima County Health Department.

Rendon shared a similar sentiment and does not want others to experience what she had to.

“There are organizations in town that can help and it is a gradual process it is not going to happen overnight but you got to keep fighting for your own life,” said Rendon.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.