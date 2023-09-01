Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Flash Flood Watch Friday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Friday is a First Alert Action Day as rounds of showers and storms roll in from the south. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be the primary threat, but severe storms with gusty winds and small hail are possible during the afternoon hours. Enough moisture will linger for isolated storms Saturday, but coverage will be much lower compared to today. Drier air and lower dew points move in Sunday through next week, diminishing our storm chances and allowing highs to gradually warm through the 7-day forecast.

FRIDAY: 70% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 90s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 100°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 103°.

