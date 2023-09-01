FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Widespread Storms Through Tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Currently dealing with an impressive cluster of storms producing 60 mph wind and 1″ hail moving off to the NW, impacting Central/Western Pima, Western Pinal, and Southern Maricopa counties (along I-10). That’s why that region has a dust advisory as dust storms along I-10 are very possible through the evening from Marana to Phoenix. Storms will continue through the evening and overnight hours for the western half of the region. We also have a flood watch through tomorrow evening for the western half of the region, which starts tomorrow at mid-day for the eastern half of the region (Greenlee, Graham, and Cochise counties). Storms will be widespread starting from the morning through the evening tomorrow, along with the threat of severe threat of hail, wind, and also flooding.

After 3 straight record-breaking/tying high temps to start the week in Tucson, we felt a bit of relief from the heat with temps only reaching 103 today. Temps will continue to dip down to possibly below the 90s as the high for tomorrow. Temps will slowly heat up from there, as we’ll be back in the triple digits by mid-week next week.

FRIDAY: 70% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the high 80s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 100.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 104.

