Man arrested following break-in at Tucson gun shop

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was arrested early Friday, Sept. 1, following a break-in at a Tucson gun shop.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed 24-year-old Elijah Salzwedel is facing charges of first-degree burglary, theft and criminal damage.

The TPD said Salzwedel burglarized the Frontier Gun Shop, located at 3156 East Grant Road, early in the morning.

According to court records, Salzwedel has a criminal history in Cochise County. He was convicted of drug possession and flight from an officer in 2021. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and released in May 2023.

