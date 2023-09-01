Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man arrested following break-in at Tucson gun shop

Elijah Salzwedel, 24, is facing charges of first-degree burglary, theft and criminal damage.
Elijah Salzwedel, 24, is facing charges of first-degree burglary, theft and criminal damage.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was arrested early Friday, Sept. 1, following a break-in at a Tucson gun shop.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed 24-year-old Elijah Salzwedel is facing charges of first-degree burglary, theft and criminal damage.

The TPD said Salzwedel burglarized the Frontier Gun Shop, located at 3156 East Grant Road, early in the morning.

According to court records, Salzwedel has a criminal history in Cochise County. He was convicted of drug possession and flight from an officer in 2021. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and released in May 2023.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
Woman killed in crash at Ajo, 3rd in Tucson
36-year-old Brianna Anderson
Bisbee woman arrested for fraud, theft, and money laundering
Arson suspect
UPDATE: Crossroads Restaurant being investigated as arson
Gas prices have risen in recent weeks.
What’s fueling another gas price increase?
Tarantula mating season means more sightings around southern Arizona
Tarantula mating season means more sightings around southern Arizona

Latest News

UL Solutions has acquired CERE, a privately-owned, Madrid-based third-party testing, simulation...
TEP rates rise
Pima County couple facing animal abuse charges
KOLD 70th Anniversary TV Giveaway
KOLD 70th Anniversary TV Giveaway
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
Woman killed in crash at Ajo, 3rd in Tucson