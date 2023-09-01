Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Millions set to hit road for Labor Day weekend

More than 340,000 people are expected to hit the roads for Labor Day weekend in Arizona.
More than 340,000 people are expected to hit the roads for Labor Day weekend in Arizona.(Matt York | AP)
By Jack Cooper
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As millions travel for the long holiday weekend, more than 340,000 Arizonans are planning to hit the road.

Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon will be the busiest times on the roads, especially from 2 to 7 p.m.

Travel experts said if you can’t start your travel early, at least try and leave before noon.

Some of the most popular destinations are Rocky Point, Las Vegas, Southern California, and also up the mountains to find cooler weather.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said wherever you are going it’s important to take your time and pack your patience. There won’t be any major closures but there will still some construction zones.

”Expect the unexpected, you may think you’re heading out on that trip and everything’s going to go great but there could be that disabled vehicle out there, there could be a crash, heck there could even be a wildfire out there that could slow down or even stop traffic,” ADOT spokesman Doug Nintzel said. “That’s why we want people to take precautions, allow extra travel time and don’t be overly aggressive out there.”

With rain expected on Friday for the busiest part of the day, make sure your car is ready to go.

That includes topping off fluids and checking both the tire pressure and windshield wipers.

