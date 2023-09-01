Mt. Lemmon expecting more visitors Labor Day weekend; rangers share best ways to stay safe when camping during monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Labor Day weekend is nearly here, which means more people are taking time to visit the great outdoors.

Park rangers are waiting for most campers to trek up the road to Mt. Lemmon. The shade, cooler temperatures, and change of scenery make it a popular spot for people to head to for the long weekend, but it doesn’t come without its own set of precautions to keep visitors safe.

“It’s a great day to be on the mountain,” camper Mindy Brandli said.

The long hot weekend in the desert draws out campers like Brandli to higher elevations.

“The trees and the temperature and it’s just cooler up here and it’s just beautiful and quiet,” Brandli said.

Every year, the Coronado National Forest prepares for more visitors.

“The national forests are definitely going to be a busy place this Labor Day weekend,” Coronado National Forest representative Starr Farrell said.

The number of people doesn’t change the natural dangers the Sky Island sees this time of year.

“Yeah, we know the weather can change really quickly up here,” Brandli said.

Rangers say if you are caught in a storm, stay in place above a river bank area. They recommend venturing out in the mornings and staying near your campsite during the later hours. Along with flash flooding, monsoon brings strong winds and lightning – a dangerous combination for wildfires.

“There’s a chance for a wildfire,” Farrell said, “that just comes with us being in a forest but hopefully the mitigation practices that we’ve been using will help to reduce the size and the possibility of catastrophic wildfire.”

Practices include scheduled burns and tree trimming to protect Summerhaven and the surrounding areas, but the real concern this weekend for rangers is something in visitors’ control.

“As you’re going up and down that mountain be really aware,” Farrell said. “There’s a lot of people that may be crossing, going to different trails, doing some disperse recreational opportunities on the mountain, so be aware of your surroundings, travel that speed limit, and just have the patience.”

Similarly to this 4th of July weekend, there are no fire restrictions for Coronado National Forest going into the weekend. Still, you can find updated regulations for campsites throughout the weekend here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.