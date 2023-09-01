PCSD reports storm damage near Tucson Estates

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and fire department personnel are responding to storm damage near Tucson Estates on Thursday, August 31.

The PCSD said several power poles are down and debris on the roads.

Authorities advise people to “Be aware of live power lines and debris in the area.”

The PCSD said, “People are encouraged to avoid the area at this time. If you live in the area where the power poles are down, please remain inside your residence until it is safe to exit.”

