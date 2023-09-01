Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

PCSD reports storm damage near Tucson Estates

STORM CLOUDS
STORM CLOUDS(MGN Online)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and fire department personnel are responding to storm damage near Tucson Estates on Thursday, August 31.

The PCSD said several power poles are down and debris on the roads.

Authorities advise people to “Be aware of live power lines and debris in the area.”

The PCSD said, “People are encouraged to avoid the area at this time. If you live in the area where the power poles are down, please remain inside your residence until it is safe to exit.”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
UPDATE: Two hurt in serious crash on East Ajo Way in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department says the female driver sustained serious injury.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near River Road, Campbell
36-year-old Brianna Anderson
Bisbee woman arrested for fraud, theft, and money laundering
Arson suspect
UPDATE: Crossroads Restaurant being investigated as arson

Latest News

13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: 13+ FastCast for August 31 @ 7:30 p.m.
Reform with Few Results: Another critical gap involving judges revealed in Pima County’s...
Reform with Few Results: Another critical gap involving judges revealed in Pima County’s criminal justice reform shortfall
Mt. Lemmon expecting more visitors Labor Day weekend; rangers share best ways to stay safe when...
Mt. Lemmon expecting more visitors Labor Day weekend; rangers share best ways to stay safe when camping during monsoon
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, seeks to sever his case from others